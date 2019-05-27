Mitsotakis Readies for Snap Elections, Tsipras Tries to Regroup

ATHENS – Jubilant after his party’s candidates ran away to big victories in the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis set himself for coming snap elections that will be called by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who took a beating.

Mitsotakis, who has resurrected the party after it was twice thumped by SYRIZA in 2015, led a meeting of his Shadow Ministers, anticipating creating a Cabinet if he can maintain the momentum into the general elections in what’s expected to be a bruising fight.

He was applauded by party officials after bringing together disparate elements in the old-school party, some of which had resisted his plans for reform even though their old agenda had led to defeat.

With most of the votes in, the New Democracy margin was 9.46 percent, a resounding win over SYRIZA after Tsipras had cut into the Conservatives lead with a bevy of handouts and tax cuts in an attempt to curry favor, but statistics showed the middle class his finance minister admitted was deliberately overtaxed turned on the Leftists.

Tsipras, who hid out with his Cabinet and ministers as the results came in showing he was being hammered by voters, called a meeting of SYRIZA’s central committee for May 27 to discuss the outcome and strategy for the general elections coming.