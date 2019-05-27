Greek 10-Year Bond Yield Falls to New Historic Lows on Monday

ATHENS – Investors in the state bond market reacted positively to Sunday’s election results, pushing bond yields to new historic lows on Monday.

The 10-year bond yield fell to 3.019 pct – a new all-time record low – early in the session before rising again to 3.12 pct as several investors took profits in the domestic electronic secondary bond market. The 10-year bond yield is down around 24 basis points compared with Friday’s closing level.

The five-year bond yield dropped to 1.89 pct from 2.08 pct on Friday. The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds shrank to 3.25 pct from 3.47 pct last week.