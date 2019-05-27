Bakoyannis, Iliopoulos Go to Second Round in Athens Mayoral Race

ATHENS – Leading the Athens mayoral race on Sunday evening was candidate Kostas Bakoyannis, affiliated with main opposition New Democracy, by a wide margin from the next candidate, Nasos Iliopoulos, affiliated with ruling SYRIZA.

With voting counts in from 98.41 pct of all voting centres for local government, Bakoyannis received 41.67 pct of the votes (21 seats on the municipal council), followed by Iliopoulos with 16.96 pct (8 seats). Mοvement for Change (KINAL) affiliated candidate, former minister Pavlos Geroulanos, got 13.8 pct (6 seats), and extreme-right Golden Dawn’s deputy Ilias Kasidiaris came fourth with 10.57 pct and 5 seats. All other candidates received under 10 percent.