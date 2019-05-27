Varoufakis: Mera25 is Launching Its Campaign for Greece’s National Elections

Mera25 party leader and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Sunday night said that “today we saw the end of a European beginning for Mera25, tomorrow begins the start of the end of Greece’s crisis, which only our party can truly bring,” he added, commenting on the European elections result, which saw Mera25 in seventh position with 2,2 pct, according to the exit polls.

“We worked for three years, long before we asked for people’s vote, to mould our program with the participation of DiEM25 on the Green New Deal for Europe,” said Varoufakis.

“As of tomorrow morning, we are launching our nationwide campaign to present our all-ready, cohesive, therapeutic pre-electoral program for Greece,” he pointed out.