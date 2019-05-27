ND Leads Greece’s Electoral Race with 33.25 Pct; SYRIZA Follows with 23.78 Pct

By ANA May 27, 2019

Supporters of New Democracy opposition conservative party react as they watch an exit poll at a campaign kiosk, in Athens, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

New Democracy (ND) leads the electoral race for the European parliament with 33.25 percent (7 seats in the European parliament), with 72.28 percent of the votes counted so far.

Ruling SYRIZA came second with 23.78 percent (6 seats), followed by Kinima Allagis (KINAL) with 7.46 percent (2 seats).

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) came fourth with 5.55 percent (2 seats) followed by Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) with 4.86 percent (2 seats), Elliniki Lysi with 4.12 percent (1 seat) and Mera25 with 3.15 percent (1 seat).

