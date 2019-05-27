ND Leads Greece’s Electoral Race with 33.25 Pct; SYRIZA Follows with 23.78 Pct

New Democracy (ND) leads the electoral race for the European parliament with 33.25 percent (7 seats in the European parliament), with 72.28 percent of the votes counted so far.

Ruling SYRIZA came second with 23.78 percent (6 seats), followed by Kinima Allagis (KINAL) with 7.46 percent (2 seats).

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) came fourth with 5.55 percent (2 seats) followed by Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) with 4.86 percent (2 seats), Elliniki Lysi with 4.12 percent (1 seat) and Mera25 with 3.15 percent (1 seat).