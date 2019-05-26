Greece: Mitsotakis Calls on PM Tsipras to Resign

Sunday’s result so far for the European Parliament elections in Greece, which show a wide lead to New Democracy (ND) over ruling SYRIZA, “is a powerful condemnation of today’s government,” the main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, calling for national elections.

In televised statements, Mitsotakis said that “the Greek people have withdrawn their confidence in the government majority,” and that Prime Minister and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras “has to assume his responsibilities and resign in the interest of the country. Greece must go to general elections the soonest possible.”

Although the end of term and national elections are expected in October, “it’s enough time to damage the country even further,” the ND leader said, citing national and economic threats.

“Greece needs a new strong government, with a fresh confidence in it expressed by the Greek people,” Mitsotakis said, adding that he plans to “unite all Greeks and bring the country to a new and more optimistic era,” and begin campaigning throughout Greece as of Monday.