New Democracy First Party in Europarliament Elections, According to Singular Logic

New Democracy (ND) is leading Europarliament results with gets 32.8 percent, according to computing systems Singular Logic, followed by SYRIZA with 24 percent, KINAL (7.8 percent), KKE (5.5 percent), Golden Dawn (4.9 percent), Elliniki Lysi (4.1 percent), ΜέΡΑ25 (2.9 percent), Plefsi Eleftherias (1.6 percent), Centrists Union (1.5 percent), Potami (1.4 percent), ΑΝΕL (0.8 percent), LAE (0.6 percent) and Αntarsya (0.6 percent), with 10 percent of votes counted.

According to the executive director of Singular Logic, Elliniki Lysi is expected to send a deputy to the European Parliament, while Yanis Varoufakis’ ΜέΡΑ25 is not expected to do so.