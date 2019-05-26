Updated Joint Exit Poll of Private Stations on Euroelections

Private TV stations Antenna, Alpha, Skai, Star and Open released an update to their joint exit polls results, on the 100 percent of those voted.
The results of the updated exit poll are as follows:
New Democracy (ND): 32.5-34.5 percent
SYRIZA: 24.00-26.00 percent
Kinima Allagis (KINAL) : 7.2-8.2 percent
Communist Party (KKE): 5.00-6.00 percent
Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi): 4.00-5.00 percent
Elliniki Lysi: 4.00-5.00 percent
Mera25: 2.2-3.2 percent
To Potami: 1.00-2.00 percent
Centrists Union: 1.00-2.00 percent
Independent Greeks (ANEL): 0.50-1.00 percent