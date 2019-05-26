Updated Joint Exit Poll of Private Stations on Euroelections

Private TV stations Antenna, Alpha, Skai, Star and Open released an update to their joint exit polls results, on the 100 percent of those voted.

The results of the updated exit poll are as follows:

New Democracy (ND): 32.5-34.5 percent

SYRIZA: 24.00-26.00 percent

Kinima Allagis (KINAL) : 7.2-8.2 percent

Communist Party (KKE): 5.00-6.00 percent

Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi): 4.00-5.00 percent

Elliniki Lysi: 4.00-5.00 percent

Mera25: 2.2-3.2 percent

To Potami: 1.00-2.00 percent

Centrists Union: 1.00-2.00 percent

Independent Greeks (ANEL): 0.50-1.00 percent