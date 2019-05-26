Spokesman Tzanakopoulos: “SYRIZA Has Not Suffered a Strategic Defeat”

“SYRIZA has not suffered a strategic defeat, as hoped by New Democracy and an entire media and publishing conglomerate,” said government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos on Sunday evening, commenting on the Euroelections exit polls that give the main opposition party an approximate 5 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA.

Speaking on Open TV, Tzanakopoulos pointed out that SYRIZA is one of the two major political forces that can win the upcoming national elections.

He also said that some political forces are “waiting for the opportunity to challenge the government’s relief measures, both in Greece and abroad.”

Another key point, according to Tzanakopoulos, is that “Greeks have endured a lot, and SYRIZA came to power at a extremely difficult time, with exceptional budgetary restrictions.”

Finally, he said that SYRIZA will await the final result before reaching any further political conclusions.