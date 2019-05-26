KINAL Optimistic over Result of EU Elections

Movement for Change (KINAL) expressed its satisfaction over the results of the exit polls as well as its optimism over the expected official result of EU elections.

“This is a clear disapproval of (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras and SYRIZA. It confirms that the prime minister was and is the best sponsor of the New Democracy and (its leader Kyriakos) Mitsotakis,” KINAL said.

It added, “SYRIZA’s continuing rule damages the country. We have repeatedly called for national elections. Tsipras has played and lost.”

KINAL also underlined that it has come in third, with a new and enhanced momentum in view of the national elections.

Movement for Change also said that Golden Dawn has lost its power and KINAL has gained votes. The polarisation and the idea that this vote had the nature of a race between the two main parties was proven wrong, while other parties have have had the opportunity to show their power ahead of the national elections, KINAL said.