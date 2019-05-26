ND Comments after Exit Polls: Greece Undergoing Major Political Change

Greece is udergoing a major political change, said a New Democracy (ND) statement released on Sunday evening shortly after the Euroelections exit polls, which give the main opposition party an approximate 5 percent lead over SYRIZA.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked Greek citizens for a clear victory and, as it turns out, the citizens gave him just that,” says the ND statement, and points out that “New Democracy is today the first political force in the country, and SYRIZA has suffered an unquestionable defeat,” while adding that “(Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras was the one who called for a vote of confidence from citizens in these elections, and it looks as though voters did not give him that.”

Moreover, New Democracy says that “if the exit poll is confirmed, the outcome of the European elections will – as they say – constitute a clear condemnation of Tsipras and his government. The voting result also points out “the showdown in the three major municipalities of Athens, Thessaloniki, and Piraeus, with the indications to date that SYRIZA will be disappointed at these polls as well.”

New Democracy also says that “regardless of the final results difference, the winner in the European elections has never come first by more than 3-4% when these preceded the national elections. So if the difference goes beyond this limit, it will be, politically speaking, something that has not happened before.”