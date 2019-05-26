Greece’s Tsitsipas Beats Germany’s Marterer in French Open

PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Marin Cilic (11), Croatia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.

Matteo Berrettini (29), Italy, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Garbine Muguruza (19), Spain, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-2.