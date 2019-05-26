Greece’s Tsitsipas Beats Germany’s Marterer in French Open

By Associated Press May 26, 2019

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serves against Germany's Maximilian Marterer during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler )

PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles
First Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Marin Cilic (11), Croatia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.

Matteo Berrettini (29), Italy, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10), 6-3.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler )

Women’s Singles
First Round
Garbine Muguruza (19), Spain, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-2.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler )

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler )
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas clenches his fist after scoring a point against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler )

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available