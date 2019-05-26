Mykonos Restaurant DK Oyster Shamed for Gouging Tourists

Keeping up Mykonos’ reputation for ripping off tourists and charging exorbitant prices – sometimes knowingly to the wealthy but others surprising the unsuspected – the restaurant DK Oyster charged an American tourist’s group 836 euros ($936.86) for lunch.

After it was revealed on a blistering review on TripAdvisor, tax inspectors went to the restaurant on the notorious holiday island, where champagne can go for 1000 euros ($1121) a bottle, and issued a dozen citations but didn’t reportedly shut it down, allowing it to keep overcharging people.

The tourist posted a photograph of a receipt that showed they were charged 591 euros ($662.30) for six squid, or $110.88 a plate, and 25 euros ($28) a bottle for six beers and 59.40 euros ($66.57) for three chicken salads. Two bottles of water cost 17.80 euros, or about $10 a bottle.

The visitor, from Brooklyn, said he was shocked after the meal at the restaurant at Platis Gialos. “The staff is not honest and refuse to provide a menu and prices. Avoid this place at all cost. No pun intended,” he said in derision.

The opinions overall on TripAdvisor were divided though, with the place getting four out of five stars from 915 reviews, with 380 saying excellent, but expensive, and 217 saying it was a terrible experience for them.

Among the most severe complaints were those that said, “Biggest Rip-off Ever,” by Bryan K, who wrote, “If this was the last restaurant on earth, please don’t EVER go here. We were ripped off. No prices and it’s basically name your own price, only for the restaurant. Dinner for 3 people shouldn’t cost 400 euros and when we complained about the bill we were threatened that they would call the police on us.”