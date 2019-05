ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙ MEANS GOOD WEATHER

Το καλοκαίρι (TO kaloKEri) is a compound word from the adjective καλός (kaLOS) and the noun ο καιρός (O keROS). The adjective καλός occurs in English words as calligraphy. Many languages have adopted the Greek word καιρός to indicate the right time to do something.

EPOCH IS ΕΠΟΧΗ

You already know the Greek word for the season. It is η εποχή. In English the word epoch means a particular period of time in the history or in a person’s …