Jimmy Caras: Greek-American Wonder Pool Player

Jimmy Caras was a renowned professional pool player, most well-known for winning multiple world billiard and pool championships between 1936 and 1949. Just for clarity, pocket billiards is the more formal name for what is commonly known in the United States simply as pool. According to the official website for the Governing Body of Pool: “Pool, is a classification of cue sports played on a table with six pockets along the rails, into which balls are deposited. Each specific pool …