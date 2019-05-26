Live: Exit Polls for Euroelections According to Major Greek TV Channels

The poll, with 7,000 respondents, was conducted until 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), two hours before voting ended, and will be updated.The exit polls result in Greece after the end of the voting procedure for the European parliament elections on Sunday was the following according to the exit polls for Antenna, Alpha, ΣΚΑΙ, Star and Open:

New Democracy (ND) : 32.0-36.0 percent

Syriza: 25.0-29.0 percent

Kinima Allagis (KINAL): 7.0-9.0 percent

Golden Dawn: 5.0-7.0 percent

Communist Party (KKE): 5.0-7.0 percent

ELLINIKI LYSI: 2.5-4.5 percent

MERA25: 2.5-4.5 percent

TO POTAMI: 1.0-2.0 percent

INDEPENDENT GREEKS: 1.0 -2.0 percent

Exits polls for Euroelections according to ERT

The exit polls result in Greece after the end of the voting procedure for the European parliament elections on Sunday was the following according to Kapa Research for the public broadcaster ERT. The ballots in Greece closed at 19:00.

New Democracy (ND) : 30.5-33.5 percent

Syriza: 25.5-28.5 percent

Kinima Allagis (KINAL): 6.00-8.00 percent

Golden Dawn: 6.00-8.00 percent

Communist Party (KKE): 5.00-7.00 percent

ELLINIKI LYSI: 2.5-3.5 percent

MERA25: 2.5-3.5 percent

TO POTAMI: 1.5-2.5 percent

INDEPENDENT GREEKS: 1.5 -2.5 percent

Centrists Union: 1.5-2.5 percent

Ecologists-Greens: 1-2 percent

LAE: 1-2 percent

Centrists Union: 1.0-2.0 percent

As reeling Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for Greeks to back him after reneging on austerity promises, Greeks voted May 26 in critical elections for cities, towns and regional governments and parties vying for seats in the European Parliament.

Surveys showed the major opposition New Democracy had leads up to 7 percent – halved after Tsipras went on a rampage of handouts including pension bonuses and tax cuts after slashing benefits and raising taxes.

The Conservatives leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis – also head in polls for general elections later this year – said the EU and municipal elections were a chance for Greeks to give him a mandate to sweep out Tsipras, saying the Premier should resign if he loses badly.

The country has a total of 9,922,294 registered voters, of which 4,810,075 are men and 5,112,219 are women. Greeks living abroad vote a day earlier, on May 25.

This year, 528,000 Greeks are eligible to vote for the first time,106,760 of them 17-year-olds who changed the law in a bid to bring in younger voters the Leftists think will be more sympathetic to them. Voting in the country is compulsory but many don’t vote.

Forty party lists are running for Greece’s 21 European Parliament seats. For the EU elections, the country is considered as one constituency, so political parties present single tickets for the entire country, noted Kathimerini.

To vote in the 39,063 polling stations set up around the country, Greeks need a police ID or a passport.

“Everything is going smoothly, there are no problems, and some small delays have been tackled,”Kostas Poulakis, General Secretary of the Ministry of Interior told reporters two hours after the polls opened at 7 a.m. They close at 7 p.m.

Speaking after casting his vote, Interior Minister Alexis Haritsis said: “This is the first time the Greek state is called upon to organize a quadruple election with four ballots. We have made a very important, arduous preparation at the ministry to mobilize the entire state mechanism which is responsible for preparing the elections.”

The fourth ballot is for electing the members of the local councils which require a seperate ticket in the local elections.

The elections are seen as a likely bellwether for the general elections with Mitsotakis favored to take New Democracy back into power after it was beaten badly by Tsipras in January, 2015 when Antonis Samaras headed the Conservatives, and with SYRIZA in September that year routing New Democracy again, under Evangelos Meimarakis.

After Mitsotakis, son of former Premier Constantine Mitsotakis, took over, he pulled the party into a lead as high as 14 percent over Tsipras who is trying to wiggle out of austerity measures he agreed with the country’s European creditors to impose to get a third bailout in 2015, for 86 billion euros ($96.38 billion.)

The EU and local elections in Greece proved critical in 2014, when last held, as SYRIZA shocked with a first place finish over New Democracy, 26.6-22.7 percent, gaining five seats in the European Parliament to five for the Conservatives.

The other parties five years ago to get into the EU Parliament were the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, Olive Tree, To Potami, the KKE Communists and the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of former defense minister Panos Kammenos.

He has floundered after this year taking his party out of a coalition led by SYRIZA in opposition to Tsipras’ deal giving away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-renamed North Macedonia.

Locally, New Democracy hopes to gain the Mayorship of Athens as well as the Regional Governor’s office for Attica with the incumbent, SYRIZA’s Rena Dourou, being prosecuted for negligence in the response to the July, 2018 wildfires outside Athens that killed 102 people there.





Sources: ANA, AP