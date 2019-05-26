Pavlopoulos: “We Greeks Must Show Just How Consciously European We Are”

In a statement after exercising his right to vote, President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Sunday noted that these elections were a chance for Greeks to show that they were “consciously European” and supported its global role.

“At a time when the forces of populism and racism are openly and directly attacking the European edifice and attempting to demolish it, at a time when other peoples that have not had to make sacrifices are unfortunately ‘jumping ship’ from Europe and proving that they were travelling within it using flags of convenience, this is the time when we Greeks must prove through our verdict just how consciously European we are,” he said.

“[We must show] that we are determined to contribute, to the measure accorded to us, to the unification of Europe, so that Europe can play the role it should. Not just for its people but to play a creative, planetary role that is beneficial for all humanity,” he added.