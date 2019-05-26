Mitsotakis: “I Am Certain a Bright New Day will Dawn for Greece”

ATHENS – “This is the day when the citizens speak. I have absolute faith in their judgement,” main opposition New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, immediately after exercising his right to vote in the Athens suburb of Kifissia.

“I am certain that a bright new day will dawn for Greece tomorrow,” Mitsotakis added.

The main opposition leader said he was glad to see a good turnout and participation in the election process, thanking the members of the committees and judicial representatives “supporting the democratic procedure of elections.”

Between 7:00 and 19:00 on Sunday, Greeks will be casting their votes in a “quadruple” election to select their representatives at the European Parliament, regional government, municipalities and communities.