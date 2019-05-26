PM Tsipras Exercises Right to Vote in Kypseli, Athens

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday cast his vote at his local polling station at the 1st Primary School in the Athens district of Kypseli, where he lives.

“Today is a beautiful day for Greece, a day of democracy,” the prime minister said, in a brief statement after casting his vote.

“The citizens are decided for the municipalities and regions, the representatives they will send to the European Parliament. It is, however, also a day of responsibility for the many, a day when it is the responsibility of each man and woman to defend the sacrifices and struggles of the Greek people,” he said.

“It is a day of responsibility when each man and woman must ratify, also approve and protect the economy’s course to recovery but also the support and relief measures for the social majority. To not leave any crack, any open back door for someone to take them back or question them the following day. Nobody, either within or outside the country,” Tsipras added.

“It is a time of responsibility for the many for the country’s present and future,” he said.