Let’s Fix It:  The Inherited Legacy of the Greek Orthodox Church in America Continued

Congratulations and Prayers for His Eminence Elpidophoros of Bursa, the new Archbishop-elect of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in America. May the promise that His very name implies (Elpidophoros – the bearer of hope) coupled with the extensive and impressive body of work, experience, and dedication help take the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in America to the next level. This momentous juncture in the history of the Greek Orthodox Church in America was the impetus for this follow-on to the one published …