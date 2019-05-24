Anthony Kyriakakis Wins Primary Election for Judge in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Greek-American Anthony Kyriakakis is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia, and won in the primary election on May 21. Following the polls closing that night, he posted on social media, “I will do my very best to do a good job as your judge. I’m so honored to have this opportunity to serve the people of Philadelphia, and I thank you all for believing in me as a candidate.”

The son of Greek immigrants, Kyriakakis was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from Yale University in 1998, with the help of a four-year scholarship from his father’s union, the Teamsters. Kyriakakis understands the struggles that immigrant families face as they seek better lives for themselves and has spent his life giving back. As an attorney, he has worked to ensure that everyone, regardless of income, background, or zip code has equal access to justice. According to his website, Kyriakakis, as a Court of Common Pleas judge, would treat every single person who enters a Philadelphia courtroom with fairness, respect, and compassion.

Endorsed by the Philadelphia Democratic Party and “highly recommended” by the Philadelphia Bar Association, he teaches on criminal justice reform at Penn Law and Temple Law, and is a dedicated public servant, serving in the U.S. Attorney’s office for nearly a decade.

A volunteer advocate for children in Family Court and longtime mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kyriakakis also worked to lower incarceration rates through President Obama’s Clemency Project.

Kyriakakis has been married to his wife, Aleni, for over 12 years, and they have two young children. He and his wife are proud to be Philadelphians and are grateful for all that the city has to offer.

Former Governor Ed Rendell endorsed Kyriakakis for Judge at a special event on April 16. At the event, Governor Rendell said, “We have a chance to elect someone who’s worked hard for people all his life. Who’s a great lawyer. Who I think would be an absolutely fantastic judge.”

Kyriakakis is incredibly grateful to have the support of Governor Rendell, a true public servant who has been a decades-long advocate for Philadelphia.