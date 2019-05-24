Camp World CEO Marcus Lemonis Refuses to Take down American Flag

NEW YORK – Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis refuses to take down the American flag flying over his store in Statesville, NC, according to a report on Fox Business which noted that the Greek-American “is in the lawsuit battle for the long haul.”

In an interview on May 23, Lemonis, an entrepreneur and the host of CNBC’s The Profit, told Bulls & Bears that “We have flown this flag for a long time. As I told the city… it’s not coming down under any circumstance,” Fox Business reported.

According to the report, “the city of Statesville filed a lawsuit against Gander RV and its parent company, Camping World, for violating a city ordinance by flying a 3,200-square-foot American flag. In a statementOpens a New Window., the city said the company had previously applied for and received a permit for a compliant 1,000-square-foot flag.”

Lemonis said that “the RV retailer flies the same size flag and pole in over 180 cities across the country, something that’s been part of the company’s DNA,” Fox Business reported adding that “he has been fined $50 a day, totaling more than $10,000 retroactive to October.”

“I don’t normally advocate for violating ordinances and things of that nature, but we have 14,000 employees and several millions customers and I have a fiduciary responsibility to follow their edict as well,” Lemonis said, Fox Business reported.

“We know that before the flag pole goes up and before the flag goes up we want to ensure that people are safe… We are not messing with the FAA in terms of air traffic rules.”

If the court sides with the city, Lemonis noted that he would be ordered to remove the flag and failing to comply could lead to his being in contempt of court.

“I would never want to break the law or be in contempt of any court of any kind, but in this particular situation, I understand that if I don’t comply with that order that I could and would be arrested and out in jail until the flag came down,” he said, Fox Business reported.