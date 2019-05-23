No Vote Should Be Lost in Sunday’s Elections, ND Leader Mitsotakis Says

EDESSA, Greece – No vote should be lost in Sunday’s European and local government elections, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged voters in Edessa on Thursday, predicting that his party will emerge victorious on May 26 “and this will be a victory for Greece and all Greeks.”

He called on the party’s supporters to use the time left until Sunday to persuade undecided voters to put their trust in ND, as well as him personally, and to cast their vote for his party “ so that we can finally put a great political change into action, for a Greece that has self-confidence and pride, for a proud Macedonia…”

Predicting that this elections will bring in support from new voters, who are voting for the first time, Mitsotakis said the current dilemma was clear and that “ traditional ideological differences were of lesser importance.”

“ Let votes not be squandered on small parties that will have no say or role the following day. Never forget, we are the true patriotic party of this country. On the issue of Macedonia and of Prespes, only we truly fought, with arguments, and will continue to fight to alleviate the negative consequences of this bad agreement,” he said.

ND’s leader also exhorted voters not to see the European elections as an opportunity for a “ freer” vote, stressing that “ everyone must do their duty, we need your support now.”

Repeating his promise to lower taxes and generate more jobs, while supporting law and order, better health and education, Mitsotakis said he had come to “ unite all the Greeks.”

“ I do not speak either for the many or for the few. Because this is the rhetoric of division,” he said.