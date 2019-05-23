Fuming Over Terrorist’s Furlough, New Democracy Would Change Law

ATHENS – With Greece’s high court paving the way for a seventh furlough for a jailed terrorist killer whose group November 17 murdered 23 people, the major opposition New Democracy vowed to end that law if it comes to power this year.

Leading in polls ahead of the May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities, as well as for the general elections later this year, the Conservatives chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said violent prisoners and killers don’t deserve vacations from jail.

One of the group’s victims, Pavlos Bakoyiannis, murdered 30 years ago, was Mitsotakis’ brother-in-law, married to his sister Dora Bakoyianni, a veteran New Democracy politician.

The statement came after the penal section of the Supreme Court accepted an appeal filed by the court’s top prosecutor Xeni Dimtiriou against the rejection of a prison leave for convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

“ND will not comment on today’s judicial decision. It will remind citizens, however, that if they show their trust to the party, it will immediately change the law for furloughs granted today even to unrepentant murderers,” the Conservatives statement said.

The Supreme Court decision paves the for the re-examination of Koufodinas’ request by a different judicial council in Volos, where the jailed terrorist is being held at a low-security work farm after being transferred from a high-security prison in Athens.

Koufodinas is serving 11 multiple life sentences for his role in leading the November 17 terror group’s assassination of 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years.

He’s being hospitalized for the effects of a hunger strike he began on May 2 to protest being prevented from having a seventh vacation from jail and anarchist groups rioted to get him out.