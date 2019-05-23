Memory Eternal Fr. Evangelos C. Georgiadis

PAWTUCKET, RI – Fr. Evangelos C. Georgiadis, husband of Presbytera Anastasia (Toulopoulos) of Rumford, RI, died at 89 Sunday. Born September 9, 1930, son of the late Christodoulos and Anezina (Salamis) Georgiadis of Samos, Greece, he graduated from high school in Leka, Samos, the Preparatory Ecclesiastical School of Patmos, Greece, and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, MA.

He was ordained in August 1961 in Corona, NY by the late Archbishop Iakovos and then in New London, CT by Bishop Meletios of Christianopolis. Over 57 years, he served as pastor of six parishes, the last 24 years at St. Demetrios Church, Fall River, MA. Through the years, he received several pastoral honors from the late Archbishop Iakovos, including the Honorary Cross commemorating the 50th Anniversary of his graduation from Holy Cross School of Theology.

Fr. Georgiadis also received several awards in recognition of his tireless efforts to support organizations in the communities in which he served, including helping 54 families at the Ronald McDonald House.

He is also survived by his three children; Chris E. Georgiadis of Bradford, MA, George E. Georgiadis of Rumford, RI and Anna Maria Bunch and her husband John of Coventry, RI; three grandchildren, Evan C. Georgiadis of Nashua, NH, Joseph E. Bunch and Stacia J. Bunch, both of Coventry, RI; and two cousins, Marika Panagopoulos of Westport, CT and Costa Salamis of Quebec, Canada.

His Funeral Service took place at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church, Pawtucket, RI where he served for a number of years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House 45 Gay St. Providence, RI 02905 or to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church Scholarship Fund, 97 Walcott St. Pawtucket, RI 02860.