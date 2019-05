Regional Commander Harold A. Peponis, Archon Depoutatos, died on May 12, 2019.

“On behalf of the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate we express our deep sympathy to his entire family,” Order of Saint Andrew said in its announcement.

“Archon Harold is survived by his beloved wife Faye and his son Arthur. Memorial donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral or St. Iakovos Retreat Center at gosirc.org.

“Ζωή σε σας… Ζωή σε μας…”