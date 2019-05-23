ND Leader Mitsotakis Promises Lower ENFIA as of 2020

ATHENS – “I cannot abolish the supplementary tax, because then I would not be able to reduce the Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax (ENFIA) by 30 percent,” New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday in an interview with Skai TV.

He underlined that ENFIA will be reduced in a two-year period and it will apply to everyone. In 2020 it will be reduced by at least a 15 percent.

As for pensioners, he said that they will receive a benefit based on growth surpluses.

Mitsotakis also called for a change in government in the Sunday elections and invited voters in the centre of the political party spectrum to cast their ballots for his party.

In the interview, the main opposition leader focused on what he said was the sense of insecurity Greek citizens felt from anarchist groups like Rouvikonas (Rubicon). “The government was shown tolerance. We are in danger of becoming a blackmailed democracy. The latest acts of Rouvikonas have a political flavour: they are done in support of an unrepentant terrorist,” he said, referring to the group’s attack with smoke grenades and red paint on the parliament building.

He also spoke of “an emblematic project of national importance, the new archaeological museum,” which he said would change the whole area, and in the health sector placed the emphasis on prevention, with free preventative tests.

Among other issues, he reiterated his criticism of the government that it’s “trying to mislead pensioners with the so-called 13th pension,” as a recent handout is called by the government. “It’s not really a 13th-month pension,” said Mitsotakis, “if it were, it would be handed out at Christmas and cost a total of 2.2 billion euros” for the government.