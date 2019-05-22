ND Leader Mitsotakis from Peristeri: “I Am Here to Unite all the Greeks” (Vid)

ATHENS – “This is my political home, here is where I matured politically, in the Athens 2nd Electoral District, 15 years ago with Kostas Karamanlis,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the chairman of the New Democracy party, said, beginning his speech at Peristeri.

He said as leader, he brought his party’s headquarters to the “river.” He noted that “in this area, which is the crucible of the nation, I struggle to represent and give solutions.”

“I am here to unite all the Greeks and for us all to become the frontrunners of a major political change.”

FORMER PM KARAMANLIS EXPRESSES SUPPORT FOR MITSOTAKIS

Former prime minister Costas Karamanlis expressed his support for New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, in comments during his arrival at Peristeri for a party rally.

Main opposition leader Mitsotakis is delivering an address ahead of Sunday’s Europarliament, regional and local government elections.

“We are all here rallying beside Kyriakos Mitsoakis on the final run for a clear victory,” Karamanlis said, “a victory leading to the political change Greece needs.”

He added that the country needs “political stability and a strong government; development and investments; social justice and care for the non-privileged; and seriousness and responsible behaviour in handling national affairs, especially at times of instability and uncertainty in our neighbourhood. Only ND can guarantee this.”