Athens Photo World 2019 to open June 7 at SNF

ATHENS – Athens Photo World, a nine-day event raising public awareness on the work of photojournalists, opens June 7 at the National Library of Greece on the grounds of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Park, in Athens.

The seven exhibitions and six events, spread over several of the Park’s facilities, showcase the work of Greek and foreign photojournalists, under the central theme is “Daily Life across the World,” and are free to the public. The events also honor the work of the late photojournalist Yannis Behrakis, his rich and award-winning work and his significant contribution to both Greek and international photojournalism.

Besides the SNF, collaborators include the National Garden, the Ephorate of Antiquities, the Office of Modern Monuments and Technical Works of Attica, the Greek Archaeologists Association, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and the City of Athens (under whose auspices the show is).

For detailed information of events and exhibitions, in English, see https://www.apw.gr/en/events-program-2/