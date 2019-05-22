Greek Labour Min: 120-installment a Huge Breather to Millions of Debtors

ATHENS – “Τhe 120-installment settlement for debts to the state is now a fact. The operation of the electronic platform opens today, as we have pledged a few days before the ratification of the law. This law gives a huge breather to millions of debtors to finally be relieved of the burdens of the past,” stated Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) after the launch of the operation of the platform on Wednesday.

“It is an option offered to us by the insurance system that is now standing on its feet and has amassed a surplus, a possibility that is offered by the Unified Social Security Agency, as the total debts of the insured are now consolidated and can be addressed in a uniform way. It is an extremely favourable settlement. I would say the most favourable arrangement in matters of insurance funds debts because it foresees, besides the haircut on the surcharges and the debt, a haircut on the main debt also,” added the minister.

“I believe that in this way we will be finished with the problems of the past once and for all and will have a healthy relationship with our insurance system that is in the interests of the insured, the pensioners and intergenerational balance,” Achtsioglou concluded.