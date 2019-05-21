Sts. Constantine and Helen Feast Day Celebrated in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, assisted by a multitude of priests, presided over the vespers service on May 20, honoring Saints Constantine and Helen at the eponymous Cathedral in Brooklyn.

His Grace was welcomed at the entrance of the cathedral by students of the A. Fantis School who presented him with a bouquet.

Bishop Apostolos told The National Herald, “Our Holy Church celebrates the feast of Equal-to-the-Apostles Sts. Constantine and Helen. These saints founded the city of cities where the center of Orthodoxy, our Ecumenical Patriarchate, is housed. Recently, with the blessing of our Ecumenical Patriarch His All-Holiness Bartholomew, our Church in America has a worthy Archbishop, Mr. Elpidophoros. We wish him all the best, blessed with health, progress and success in every ministry of our Church. ”

The presiding priest of the cathedral, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, welcomed and thanked the Bishop of Medeia, the priests and the people who honored with their presence this festive day for the community.

The presiding priest of the Three Hierarchs Church, Archimandrite Eugene Pappas noted that there is no family that does not have Constantine, Kostas, Dino, Kostis, Eleni, Constantina, Eleanna, Elena and so many other names that celebrate and wished all the best to all those celebrating.

Archimandrite Damaskinos Ganas, the presiding priest at Kimisis tis Theotokou, characterized the Brooklyn Cathedral as a real gem for New York Hellenism with great history and contributions to the community.

“With an excellent spiritual father, Father Evagoras, members who are good Christians and an excellent Greek school, the future of our Cathedral is expected to be brilliant,” he added.

Haralambos Paloumbis, Parish Council President, wished everyone all the best and invited all to the community’s festival, Monday, June 3- Saturday, June 8.

Philoptochos Society President Ismene Speliotis, thanked the members of the association for the preparation of the dishes and sweets offered after the Vespers and the Divine Liturgy in the community hall.

On Tuesday, May 21, the feast day of Sts. Constantine and Helen, His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane was scheduled to preside over the Divine Liturgy.