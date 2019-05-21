Five-Star Food (and prices) at Washington’s Komi

WASHINGTON – It will be hard for Greeks reared on home cooking to believe but a Greek restaurant in Washington, D.C. – Komi – was charging $165 per person for a tasting menu, although it’s a Michelin-starred establishment that draws plenty of people who can pay for it.

Noted for what Eater DC said was its “elegant yet surprising toasts, pastas, and roasts,” that have brought chef-owner Johnny Monis “almost mythical status,” the expensive fare won’t be available for almost the entire month of June.

Washington City Paper reported that the James Beard award-winning chef is shifting to a month-long vegetarian pop-up that will serve a $60 tasting menu influenced by the Greek-American carryout that his parents owned when he was a kid, likely not for $60 though.

That’s for the Happy Gyro, and you’ll need to buy tickets in advance each week.