Greek Food’s Great, Service Not, at Olive & Ivy

EATONTOWN, NJ – There was more than the moussaka at Olive & Ivy Mediterranean Kitchen in Eatontown, New Jersey for Shelby Vittek, a reviewer for New Jersey Monthly who said a visit she made with a friend got off to a rough start when they got a bad table in a half-full place and were hectored over whether they were old enough to have the wine they brought.

The restaurant has a Bring Your Own policy but she said after waiting some time for a waiter they got pounced on over their age. “The exchange irked me, making me feel like an unwelcome guest. But I didn’t want to ruin the few hours I had to catch up with my friend, and so we delved into the food. She said the food was okay, but expensive and, “Our hospitality experience hadn’t improved.” Ouch.