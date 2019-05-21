The 77th Commencement of HCHC Features Message of Archbishop Elpidophoros and $10 Million L100 Grant

BOSTON – The 77th Commencement of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology began with a paternal message from the newly elected Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on Saturday May 18.

In his message, which was delivered by Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Chief Secretary of the Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese, Archbishop Elpidophoros said:

“My beloved Hellenic College and Holy Cross community, Christ is risen !

“As you assemble for your 77th Commencement exercises and festivities, I would like to assure …