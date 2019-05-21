OECD Warns Tsipras Election Handouts Jeopardize Recovery

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) joined Greece’s creditors in warning that election handouts from Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras could slow a burgeoning economic recovery.

Behind in polls before the May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities, and general elections later this year, Tsipras had embarked on a frantic barrage of giveaways to woo back voters who defected after he reneged repeatedly on anti-austerity promises.

He had imposed more tough conditions to get a third bailout in the summer of 2015, for 86 billion euros ($95.87 billion) but has been trying to wiggle out of them in the face of surveys showing he’s heading for elections defeats.

“Deviations from the current medium-term fiscal strategy would undermine gains in fiscal credibility,” the OECD warned in its latest Economic Outlook report.

“Delays in reforms to improve the business environment, competitiveness and banks’ health would create downside risks to the projected recovery in investment,” it added.

The group said Greece’s economy is on a path to grow at slightly above 2 percent this year and in 2020 after shrinking some 25 percent from 2010 when the first of the bailouts began.

In 2018, the economy grew by 1.9 percent, its fastest rate since the start of the crisis, driven mainly by growth in exports and private consumption, though domestic demand is expected to contribute more in the next couple of years, it said.

The slow recovery is largely being built on the back of record runs of tourism seasons with signs that could start to slow and as the state has delayed making payments to people and companies owed money.,

“Future fiscal measures should prioritize investing in infrastructure and skills, fighting poverty, and improving public spending effectiveness and controls,” the OECD recommended.

It also warned of “risks to expenditure management due to payment arrears and public payroll pressures arising mainly from court rulings,” before the country’s high court ruled constitutional holiday bonus cuts, preventing their retroactive payment.

The OECD said that Tsipras’ handouts, including pension bonuses and tax cuts after he raised taxes “will reduce tax revenues, mainly by lowering selected VAT (Value Added Tax) rates, and raise spending, mostly on pensions, from 2019.”

“The primary budget surplus continues to exceed medium-term targets, access to international bond markets is improving and cash buffers are substantial,” the OECD said without mentioning it doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($363.41 billion) in three bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, and some military expenditures while delaying payments to vendors and individuals.

However, it added, “safeguarding fiscal credibility requires continuing to meet medium-term fiscal targets.”

The report also said banks need to keep shedding bad loans, said Kathimerini, and that more reforms are needed to bring in investors scared off by a 29 percent corporate rate and hard-core elements in SYRIZA trying to keep them out.

It also noted that the “sales of state-owned assets, which can attract new financing, are progressing more slowly than anticipated.”