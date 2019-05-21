Greek Anarchists Evade Guards, Splash Paint on Parliament Entrance

ATHENS – With Greece’s capital on edge as anarchists said they would go violent if a terrorist killer isn’t given a vacation from jail, set to be decided by the country’s high court, a group of 15 hooded assailants managed to throw paint on Parliament’s entrance.

The incident happened May 21 shortly after 2 p.m., said Kathimerini, as the group somehow got past guards, climbed stairs beside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and up to the front courtyard of Parliament, off-limits to the public.

They splashed red paint and let off two smoke bombs before running away into the streets around Syntagma Square and eluding arrest, the paper said, as they almost always do and with those who are apprehended then swiftly released.

It wasn’t clear whether the attack was related to the threats by the anarchist group Rouvikonas to turn streets red if jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who’s hospitalized during a hunger strike, doesn’t get a seventh furlough from jail.

Earlier attacks had seen paint also splashed on the front entrance of the home of US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt and a range of other targets the anarchists were venting their rage on and with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers.

Tsipras was accused by the major opposition New Democracy and other critics of condoning and implicitly encouraging violence in a bid to reestablish Leftist credentials after surrendering to the country’s creditors and imposing more austerity.