Greek President: We Will Not Accept Violations of the Law of the Sea by Turkey

KYTHIRA, Greece – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Tuesday reiterated the determination of Greece and Cyprus not to accept, in any way, violations of the Law of the Sea by Turkey, speaking on the island of Kythira.

Pavlopoulos is visiting Kythira for the celebration of the 155th anniversary of the Ionian islands unification with Greece and referred to Turkey’s provocative actions, including the violation of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus.

“We Greeks consider our country an integral part of the international community and a key partner of the European Union and of its inner core, the eurozone. Within this context we seek the friendship and good neighbourly relations with all the countries of the region, while at the same time supporting, in practice, these countries’ European prospects,” the president said.