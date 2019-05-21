Mitsotakis Wants Mandate in May 26 Elections, Tsipras Defends Handouts

ATHENS – His lead fading in the May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged voters to give him such a resounding win that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras would be forced to call snap general elections.

The Premier, picking up his pace, said the handouts he’s given voters in a bid to win seats for his party would be the focal point at the polls and show who they want to rule the country as well.

“Given the climate polarization the opposition has chosen in which to conduct this contest, citizens needs to know that these polls are a vote of confidence in these measures or a mandate for their abolition,” Tsipras said in an interview with Antenna television.

Συνέντευξη στον τηλεοπτικό σταθμό ΑΝΤ1 και τον δημοσιογράφο Γιώργο Παπαδάκη. Η νεοφιλελεύθερη αντίληψη, στην οποία πιστεύει και ο κ. Μητσοτάκης, θεωρεί ότι τα μέτρα στήριξης των πολλών δεν έχουν αναπτυξιακό πρόσημο. Εμείς έχουμε μια τελείως διαφορετική αντίληψη. Πιστεύουμε ότι προϋπόθεση για την ανάπτυξη είναι η κοινωνική συνοχή. Αυτή η κυβέρνηση δεν ξέχασε ούτε μια στιγμή ποιους εκπροσωπεί και για ποιους αγωνίζεται.Το αποτέλεσμα των #Ευρωεκλογών είναι κρίσιμης σημασίας τόσο για το μέλλον της Ευρώπης όσο και για το μέλλον της Ελλάδας. Ο ελληνικός λαός έχει συσσωρευμένη εμπειρία για να πάρει τις σωστές αποφάσεις.Συνέντευξη στον τηλεοπτικό σταθμό ΑΝΤ1 και τον δημοσιογράφο Γιώργο Παπαδάκη.#ΑΝΤ1 #Ευρωεκλογές #Ευρωεκλογές2019 #ΣΥΡΙΖΑ #ΈχουμεΤηΔύναμη Posted by Alexis Tsipras on Monday, May 20, 2019

He was referred to handouts that included cutting the Value Added Tax (VAT) after raising it, giving pensioners a bonus after their benefits were reduced, and lower primary surplus targets after he used them to fund the giveaways.

The race for Greece’s Parliament and Prime Minister must be held by October, with Tsipras repeatedly saying he would run out his term despite polls showing he had plunged after more than four years of reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Speaking on Alpha TV, Mitsotakis said he’s hoping for a margin of victory that will “set in motion immediate political developments, because the country cannot stand a protracted pre-election period.”

Καλημέρα σε όλες και όλους. Ζωντανά στην εκπομπή Happy Day του Alpha με την Σταματίνα Τσιμτσιλή. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, May 20, 2019

The most recent polls gave the Conservatives an edge of only 6.3 percent after earlier surveys showed the lead at 14.1 percent before Tsipras began a barrage of handouts, reversing measures he’d put on Greeks on orders of the country’s international lenders.

Mitsotakis said the handouts were a transparent bid to buy votes and that the “real way to help pensioners is not to give them a bonus payment, but to provide work for their children and grandchildren.”

“No pensioner is going to change how he votes because he got a pre-election handout just five days before the polls,” Mitsotakis said, although some recipients left ATM’s gleeful and said that Tsipras had given them money, albeit far less than their benefits had been cut.

Mitsotakis said if he comes to power this year that his first would be to start “organizing the state,” without giving any details about how that could be done in a country with a notorious record for backward bureaucracy.

A TAXING JOB

He said his next priorities would be to reduce tax rates and simplify the tax system, to abolish a ban on police from entering university grounds and to offer incentives for investors to come to Greece after they were scared off by Tsipras imposing an avalanche of taxes, including raising the corporate rate to 29 percent.

“I have not made a lot of promises. I have been in politics for 15 years. I have never lied. I have been true to my word. I will never cheat the citizens,” Mitsotakis added. “For example, I have not said that I would abolish the ENFIA (property) tax, but that I would reduce it by 30 percent. Everything we say has been calculated in terms of cost.”

That was in reference to Tsipras going back on his word to end the hated property tax surcharge and only facing a re-election campaign likely defeat to say he now wants to cut it as well.

“We need to focus on what we’re bringing in, meaning investments and jobs, as this is the only way to make the pie bigger,” Mitsotakis said.

Tsipras said the handouts, that have worried the country’s creditors that he may be unraveling reforms that brought a slowly-coming recovery, aimed to “turn the prosperity of the numbers into prosperity for the people.”

He also accused the opposition New Democracy party of putting forward a program that is aimed only “at the prosperity of the few,” although the Conservatives noted he backed away from pledges to tax the rich, “crush the oligarchy,” and took a yacht vacation days after the July, 2018 wildfires that killed 102 people.

“Citizens know what is going on – regardless of what politicians tell them – pensioners know they lost 40 percent of their pension between 2010 and 2014,” Tsipras added, referring to when a New Democracy-led coalition and the former PASOK Socialists were in power and cut benefits.