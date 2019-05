ATHENS – The new Archbishop of America, His Eminence Elpidophoros was honored on May 20 with the Marilena Laskaridis Award for Excellence in Maritime Culture and Helping the Hellenic Maritime Heritage and Tradition at the Historical Library of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation in Piraeus.

“I am happy to be among you, at such a special moment, to commemorate a lady who has left us physically but has left such achievement and legacy behind her,” His Eminence said of the late Marilena …