Mitsotakis: ND to Take Initiatives for Wider Recognition of Pontian Genocide

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the genocide of the Greeks of Pontus, the Black Sea region, one of the most traumatic incidents in Greek and world history, noting the need for its recognition at international level.

Speaking at a special event in parliament on Monday on the Pontian Greeks Genocide Remembrance Day, Mitsotakis stated that his party will take immediate steps in this direction, with a well-planned multilevel promotion of international efforts for the genocide’s recognition.

“The start will be held at the most democratic institution of Europe, the European Parliament. I commit the ND team of Eurodeputies to assume immediately after euroelections well-prepared initiatives to promote this national duty at European level,” he pointed out, adding that ND has already introduced the issue at the highest UN level and will introduce it to the Council of Europe as well.

“As special part of Hellenism, Pontian Greeks have honoured their homeland in every possible way and continue to do it by keeping alive and developing their traditions around the world,” Mitsotakis said.