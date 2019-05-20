Commissioner Spyropoulos Recognizes National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month

CHICAGO, IL – Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) Commissioner Mariyana Spyropoulos honored Fanny Vlahos at MWRD’s May 16 Board Meeting. Mrs. Vlahos was given a resolution honoring her involvement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

May is National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month since the mid-1990s with the goal of educating, raising funds for research, treatment, and a cure, Cystic fibrosis is a rare life-threatening genetic disease that affects more than 30,000 people in the United States. There is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis.

“Fanny Vlahos underwent a double lung transplant in May 2012 and as a result has dedicated her life to inspiring others and bringing awareness to the disease of Cystic Fibrosis,” said MWRD Commissioner Spyropoulos.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is an award-winning special purpose government agency responsible for wastewater treatment and stormwater management. MWRD’s mission is to protect the health and safety of the public, the quality of the water supply source (Lake Michigan) and protect businesses and homes from flood damages.