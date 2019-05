I have always been fascinated by the stories of the immigrants who endured the often difficult sea voyage to America.

Stuffed into the holds of the ships of the time, being able to afford only the cheapest passage, and after being tossed about by ocean waves for weeks, the immigrants of yesteryear finally arrived at the port of New York at about the spot where the Verrazano Bridge now stands. That is where they received the most beautiful welcome gift they …