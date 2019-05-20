Elections May 26, Greek Politicians Making Pleas to Voters

ATHENS – With elections looming May 26 for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities, political leaders campaigned fervently in Athens and around the country making a pitch for a battle seen as a harbinger of results for general elections later.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, frantically dispensing handouts to catch up to the poll-leading major opposition New Democracy headed for an appearance in the port of Piraeus he turned over to a Chinese company to operate.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his lead cut in half in recent days after Tsipras’ barrage of benefits aimed at reversing agreements with European creditors to impose more reforms and austerity, toured Crete, with a rally at Chania, his family’s birthplace.

Tsipras also went to Kozani in northern Greece where he tried to persuade voters to ignore he’d broken virtually all his anti-austerity and other pledges to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

He said the choice would either “give a vote of confidence to…the plan to mitigate the iniquities and restore the economy or open the back door for the past…to blow away our gains and our victories,” said Kathimerini.

Mitsotakis told his audience that, “You should know I rely on you and I have set a personal political goal: to achieve at the euro polls something that even Constantine Mitsotakis could not, in 1989 and 1990: to turn Crete blue,” and make it New Democracy territory for good.

He was referring to his father, who led New Democracy from 1984-93 and became prime minister in April 1990 after three national elections in 10 months. A conservative party has never been in first place in Crete.

“In the coming election, we vote not only for Crete but for Europe,” Mitsotakis added, hoping his party will win big on May 26 and use the momentum to oust SYRIZA and Tsipras in the general elections which must be held by October.

Fofi Gennimata, leader of the center-left Socialist Movement for Change coalition that is essentially powerless, told voters to show up at the polls, the paper said. “This joke with the abstention must stop,” she said from Iraklio, Crete.