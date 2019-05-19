Charged Over Deadly Fires, SYRIZA Governor Puts Them in Political Ad (Video)

Facing charges she was negligent in responding to the July, 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 102 people, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou, from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party, featured the flames in the backdrop of a re-election campaign video advertisement.

Dourou was shown speaking against a backdrop of images from the devastating wildfires that nearly destroyed the seaside village of Mati.

She has fallen in popularity ahead of the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament with surveys showing the major opposition New Democracy leading in those races as well as for general elections later this year.

Using the deaths for political advantage was a new low even for SYRIZA, New Democracy responded in a statement denouncing Dourou, saying she was shameless.

“The provocative video by Ms Dourou simply confirms how inappropriate, cynical and dangerous the people who handled the national tragedy in Mati are,” it said in a statement.

“Even today they are not aware of their responsibilities, insulting the memory of our 102 fellow citizens. Shame,” it added. She said she was not responsible over the fires.

After the fires, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said more than 1100 unlawful buildings would be razed but there haven’t been any reports that has happened and a group of residents there recently protested the inaction during a demonstration in Athens.

After being charged for breach of duty among other counts in the deaths Dourou was one of a group of officials blamed for catastrophic 2017 floods in the town of Mandra that killed 25.

A months-long 66-page prosecutor’s investigation into the causes of the floods in the western Attica municipality that also injured 13 and caused huge damage to homes and infrastructure, has pointed to negligence by local and regional authorities, noting that no flood prevention works had been carried out to avert such a disaster, said media reports.

Dourou is one of the most prominent politicians who is a member of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and had deflected any blame for anything before the reports over the floods and fires accused her of negligence.

After geological experts had said the floods were preventable if the government hadn’t allowed unlawful construction blocking water run-off the report said Dourou’s office was lax, citing a lack of any registration of illegally built structures and no marking of the area’s creek beds.

The investigation reveals other details over liability assigned to regional and municipal officials, as well as to the state-run forestry bureaus, the same pattern of blame assigned to government authorities over the fires showing no one was in charge, there was chaos and confusion and critics blaming appointments of unqualified political friends to offices.

One of the major charges was that no anti-flooding works were undertaken by the regional government’s services, although similar flooding occurred in 2014-2015 and as the government had promised to rectify the problem of unlawful building.

The report said Dourou’s office and other municipal officials failed to conduct any anti-flood works despite technical studies and approved funding to support such a project, with the 2014-15 floods also cited.

It noted the failures to act contributed to the “massive destruction”brought by uncontrolled construction in dried-out river beds, the inadequacy of technical works and the “complete nonexistence” of flood prevention works in mountain areas, the report said.

Particular blame was directed at the Municipality of Mandra, which the report accused of “criminal neglect and violations” including the unlicensed construction of a sports stadium on the bed of the Soures stream.