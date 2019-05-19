The First Interview of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America with TNH

BOSTON – The unanimously elected Archbishop Elpidophoros of America gave his first interview to The National Herald, in which he spoke about the Omogenia (the Greek American Community), the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, the good-ordering of financial matters, the Greek language and heritage, and his vision for the Archdiocese and the Greek-American Community.

The Archbishop emphasized regarding the Community, among other things, “For me, you are my pride, my praise, my spiritual children, my …