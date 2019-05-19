Archbishop Elpidophoros Addresses The Order of Saint Andrew (Video)

On Friday, May 17, 2019, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America addressed the National Council of the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Speaking via videoconference from the Phanar, America’s new Archbishop spoke for 30 minutes with the Archon leaders regarding his imminent service as Archbishop, which will commence formally when he is enthroned on June 22 in New York.

The Archbishop noted among his primary goals will be to complete the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, to revitalize the Holy Cross Seminary and to restore financial stability to the Archdiocese, particularly with respect to the clergy pension and benefits plan.

His Eminence acknowledged that the tasks would be difficult but he said that he is, as his name implies, hopeful because of the incredible spirit of the Orthodox faithful in America with which everything is possible.

With what has already become his trademark humility, His Eminence recognized that for his tenure to be successful he will need the help of all the Orthodox Christians in America, particularly the Archons whose efforts on behalf of the Mother Church are especially noteworthy.

Following his remarks, every National Council member present at the meeting had the opportunity to speak individually with the Archbishop, one by one around the table, to provide words of welcome and to express their views of the pressing issues facing the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The Archbishop listened attentively and impressed each of Archons with his warmth, humor and intelligence.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros will be enthroned on June 22 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.