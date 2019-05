THE THALASSOCRACY

The Greek word for the sea, η θάλασσα, is found in English in the word thalassocracy. It means a state’s dominance of the sea. In history we talk about the Athenian thalassocracy in the classical era, the domination of the Athenians in the Aegean Sea islands. Η θαλασσοκρατία, the thalassocracy, is a compound word from thalassa (θάλασσα = sea) + cracy (κράτος = power). The second compound -cracy is found in English words as aristocracy, η αριστοκρατία, which means …