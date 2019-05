With plenty of hours of daylight every day, warmer temperatures, and milder weather, spring is the time to replenish the reading list. For young readers, the latest book in the Loukoumi series offers a charming lesson about the environment. For adults, Mary Norris’ memoir, Greek to Me, offers an entertaining look at her passion for the Greek language as she shares her personal journey and her travels through Greece.

In Loukoumi Saves a Park by Nick Katsoris, Loukoumi the Lamb is …