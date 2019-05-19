Spring Vegetables Add Freshness to Any Meal

Springtime is a wonderful season for fresh fruits and vegetables. Among the vegetables at their peak right now are asparagus, beet greens, lettuce, mesclun (mixed salad greens), parsnips, radishes, scallions, spinach, and turnip greens. For Greek chefs, these veggies will undoubtedly conjure up images of various dishes including fresh salads, cooked greens (horta), hortopites, and, of course, spanakopita. When the ingredients are at their peak, the simplest cooking methods will highlight the flavor of the vegetables which can be served …