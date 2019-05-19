Boston’s Best Spots for Greek Food

If you’ve got a hankering for Greek food in the Boston area, CBS TV’s Phantom Gourmet has picked out places you won’t want to miss.

Niko in West Bridgewater is a casual restaurant specializing in amped-up spins on the classics and Greek-style burgers.

Committee in Boston is in the trendy Seaport district and features Zucchini Crisps and marinated lamb souvlaki. Gre.CO on fashionable Newbury Street is a fast casual Greek concept modeled after the gyro shops you find on the streets of Athens.

The Feisty Greek in Norwood is a casual family restaurant serving souvlaki, gyros, and pastichio, fast and affordably. Ithaki, in clam-loving Ipswich, is upscale and serves lamb tips skewered over rice, crocks of Moussaka, and Saganaki cheese drenched in alcohol and set on fire.

Saloniki is a street food-inspired, quick service eatery and Gyro City offers…gyros.